ARCE, JOSE SR., 76, of Harlingen: Visitation 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with chapel service at 1 p.m. at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, burial 2 p.m. at Mont Meta Cemetery, San Benito, Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, La Feria, 956-797-5500.
FLOWERS, DR. JEFF, 90, formerly of Victoria: Memorial service 2:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, VINCENTE, 73, of Victoria: Rosary 8:30 a.m. with Memorial Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
JONES, ROY, 68, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 – 4 p.m. at The Forum Club, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MONTES, LILA, 94, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
OTHOLD, MARTHA, 96, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, interment following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home of Shiner, 361-594-3352.
PARKS, CHARLOTTE, 80, of Victoria: Rosary 10:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Yoakum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
TSCHIRHART, JOYCE, 91, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, graveside service following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
