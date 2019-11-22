BARKER, LAWRENCE, 70, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
BENSON, THOMAS, 68, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, burial at La Rosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
DIERLAM, CHARLENE, 64, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
GABBERT, LT. COL. KENNETH, 80, of Nursery: Memorial service 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
HALE, CAROLYN, 79, of Bay City: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, interment following at Midfield Cemetery, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
MARSHALL, NORMAN SR., 89, of Port Lavaca: Graveside service 9 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
MARTIN, MICHAEL, 71, of Victoria: Rosary 10:30 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MCAFEE, BEVERLY, 55, of Victoria: Chapel service 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Thomaston Cemetery, 361-578-3611.
MORENO, LOUIS, 63, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
