APPLING, ALICE, 89, of El Campo: Funeral service 2:30 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
IVY, REBECCA, 82, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church, graveside service 2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, San Antonio, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
JAHN, CHARLES, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 12 – 1 p.m. with Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
LEE, LAMARQUIS, 12, of Ganado: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service beginning 10 a.m. at Ganado ISD Football Stadium, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
LOPEZ, ELENA, 78, of Cuero: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service beginning 11 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MOORE, CARY DWAYNE, 52, of Victoria: Burial 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
PETTYJOHN, MARTHA, 63, of Texas City: Receiving 5 – 7 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 409-945-4444.
POWITZKY, MONICA, 55, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
SUNIGA, RICHARD, 67, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
VERDINE, LEE ROY, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 6-7 p.m. with Rosary recited 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
WAGNER, DR. JOHN DENNIS, 89, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril 7 Methodius Catholic Church, interment at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
WILLIAMS, KATHRYN, 98, of Victoria: Burial 10 a.m. at Lamesa Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
