HYBNER, REV. MSGR. JOSEPH, 83, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
KUNETKA, MARGARET, 88, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Sweet Home, burial following at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
LASKOSKIE, LOUIS, 93, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MARTINEZ, FERNANDO, 58, of Victoria: Chapel service 10 a.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, burial following at San Jose Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
POSADA, ALEJANDRO, 70, of Bloomington: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
WHITE, JAMES, 73, of Goliad: Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Goliad, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
