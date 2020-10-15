CANALES, JOSE, 70, of Placedo: Visitation 9:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
DIETZE, SHIRLEY, 77, of Cuero: Viewing 12 - 5 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
HARTMAN, ELLA, 99, of Shiner: Funeral service 10 a.m. at UDML Lutheran Church, burial following at Shiner Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
KASPAR, JOHN, 46, of Houston: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
PIERCE, ONA, 82, of Blessing: Taylor Bros. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Bay City, Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.
STAEHR, BESSIE, 99, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
