DELEON, FRANCES, 81, of Houston/Victoria: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Houston, graveside service 1 p.m. at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, Earthman Funeral Directors, Houston, 716-465-8900.
GALLARDO, ROBERT, 96, of Victoria: Visitation 4 – 8 p.m. Rosary 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HENCERLING, NORRIS, 86, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Goliad, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
HINE, CARYL, 91, of Edna: Visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Funeral service 1 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, Edna, Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, 361-782-2221.
PARTIDA, ANTONIO, 75, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
