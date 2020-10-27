BURDA, JUDITH, 88, of Yorktown: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown, Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
GARZA, JOSE, 91, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 10 a.m. with chapel service at 11 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, burial following at Seadrift Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
KOEHNE, CHARLES WAYNE SR., 73, of Hallettsville: Visitation 10 a.m. Rosary 11 a.m. Funeral Mass Service 11:30 a.m. at ST. Mary’s Catholic Church of Hallettsville, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
MEDRANO, SYLVIA, 61, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PARKER, HILDA, 95, of Gonzales: Visitation 2 – 3 p.m. Funeral service 3 p.m. at Smiley United Methodist Church, Burial will follow at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley, Finch Funeral Home, Nixon, 830-582-1521.
WEBERNICK, W. H. JUNIOR, of Edna: Visitation 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, 361-782-2221.
