BURDA, JUDITH, 88, of Yorktown: Graveside and Interment 2 p.m at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Finch Funeral Chapel, 361-564-2277.
ESPITIA, CHRISTOPHER, 38, of Victoria: Visitation 3 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
JOHANNSEN, RONALD, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MEDRANO, SYLVIA, 61, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
ODOM, JOHN JR., 81, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
PFENNINGER, LORETTA MARIE EICHMAN, 90 of Goliad: Viewing 4 – 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-645-3216.
WEBERNICK, W. H. JUNIOR, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Burial to follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, 361-782-2221.
