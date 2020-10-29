CHAPA, JOE, 56, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
ESPITIA, CHRISTOPHER, 38, of Victoria: Services 10 a.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
JOHANNSEN, RONALD, 67, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
KENNE, SANDRA, 68, of Trinity: Visitation 1 p.m. Funeral Service 2 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
ODOM, JOHN JR., 81, of Victoria: Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Palestine Baptist Church, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
SANDOVAL, LORETTA, 47, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. Rosary 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
SMAISTRLA, MARGARET, 80, of East Bernard: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 979-532-3410.
STILES, BOBBIE, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.