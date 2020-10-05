BENSON, TERRI, 63, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
CASTILLO, CAYETANA, 88, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DEBAULT, KEVIN, 52, of Inez: Visitation 9 – 10 a.m. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez,
Graveside services and Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, LOUDIN, 10 months, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
METTING, THERESA, 73, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RIVERA, AGNES, 80, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at Guadalupe Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
