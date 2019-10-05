BALADEZ, GUADALUPE, 37, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Chapel, 361-573-2777.
BALADEZ, ISABEL, 50, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Chapel, 361-573-2777.
HEDTKE, LARRY, 72, of Karnes City: Funeral service 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Karnes City, Eckols Funeral Home, Kenedy, 830-583-2533.
KRENEK, BILLY, 69, of Bay City: Funeral service 2 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, interment following at Roselawn Memorial Park, Van Vleck, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
PRINCE, LONNIE, 88, of Victoria: Chapel service 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapels, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapels, 361-578-3611.
ULRICH, LUCILE, 89, of Victoria: Visitation 10 – 11 a.m. with chapel service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapels, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapels, 361-578-3611.
WEBER, KEITH, 50, of Austin: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Sweet Home, burial following at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
