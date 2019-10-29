CHARBULA, LAVERNE, 89, of El Campo: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, burial following at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
DENSMAN, DENZIL, 95, of Wood Hi: Visitation 1 p.m. with Celebration of Life beginning 2 p.m. at Telferner United Methodist Church, burial at Wood Hi Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GIBSON, KEVIN, 59, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MCKNIGHT, RAYMOND, 63, of New Braunfels: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
RICO, JANIE, 51, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SATTELMAIER-WILLIAMS, ELLARIN, 89, of Victoria: Receiving 12 – 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
SMIGA, WILLIAM, 86, of Inez: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
WILLIAMS, JESS, 73, of Karnes City: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, interment following at Kenedy Cemetery, Eckols Funeral Home, 830-583-2533.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.