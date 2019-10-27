CHARBULA, LAVERNE, 89, of El Campo: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary recited 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
ELLIS, ESTHER, 88, of Dallas: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, 214-363-5401.
GARCIA, MARY, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 12-2 p.m. with funeral service beginning 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MILLS, PATRICIA, 67, of Midwest City, OK: Memorial service 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
TAYLOR, DAKOTA, 27, of Taft: Funeral service 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of El Campo, interment following at Garden of Memories, Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3512.
TROJCAK, ALVIN, 52, of Cuero: Chapel service 10 a.m. at Slavik Funeral Home, interment following at Memory Gardens of Edna, Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
WILLIAMS, JESS, 73, of Karnes City: Visitation 5-9 p.m. with Rosary recited 7:00 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, 830-583-2533.
