COREY, WILLIAM, 54, of Cologne: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Tivoli Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
DELAPLAIN, REV. DON, 88, of Aransas Pass: Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 361-758-3221.
DUTCHER, SHARRON, 79, of Ganado: Funeral service 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Ganado, interment following at Ganado City Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
ESCOBAR, LUCINDO, 83, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FEIG, JAMES, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 1:30 – 2 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GREEN, L.M., 81, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HAHN, ADELE, 87, of Yoakum: Visitation 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at Oak Grove Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
JOSLYN, WILLIAM, 87, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
PFEIL, GLEN, 86, of Refugio: Memorial service 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Refugio, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
PRESCOTT, JAMES, 67, of Goliad: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Goliad Golf Course, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
SUNIGA, MARY, 61, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
SWOPE, CORINNE, 87, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 12 – 1:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, graveside service 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
TIBBITTS, STEPHEN, 66, of Granite Shoals: Visitation 9 a.m. with memorial service at 10 a.m. at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls, Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, Marble Falls, 830-693-4373.
VOELKEL, JIMMY, 76, of Nordheim: Funeral service 10 a.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church of Yorktown, interment following at Nordheim Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
