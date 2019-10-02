BALUSEK, HENRY, 92, of Woodsboro: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
BRIETZKE, MARGARET, 83, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CASTILLO, CONSUELO, 75, of Rockport: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Rockport, graveside service 1 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Victoria, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
CAVAZOS, PETRA, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ERSKIN, WILLIS, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with prayer service at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
FINGER, TOM, 66, of Shiner: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
JAYNES, LINDA, 76, of Victoria: Receiving 12 – 1:30 p.m. with funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
LARSON, PEGGY, 80, of Edna: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
LINDAUER, OLIVER, 85, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MOCZYGEMBA, DALE, 46, of Karnes City: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home, 830-780-3334.
PARKAN, SHIRLEY, 73, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
ROBLES, JAMES, 56, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Incarnate Word & Blessed Sacrament Convent, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
