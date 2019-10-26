BAUER, JUDITH, 76, of Port Lavaca: Memorial Service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
COSPER, EUGENE, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 3 – 4 p.m. with graveside service at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
DE LA GARZA, JOHN, 40, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GUTIERREZ, SULEMA, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with Rosary at 1 p.m. and memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HAENEL, CARL, 64, of Yorktown: Memorial visitation at 442 Sunset Drive, Victoria, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
JOHNSON, JOYCE, 89, of Nordheim: Funeral service 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, interment following at Nordheim Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL, 58, of Cuero: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Quinn Chapel of Cuero, interment following at Woodman Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapels, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
