GUTIERREZ, VIVIAN, 58, of Irving: Visitation 9 a.m. with prayer service at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
