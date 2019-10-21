GARCIA, SAM SR., 74, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MILLER, LINDA, 74, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, interment following at Bellevue Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
PASKET, EDWARD, of Anderson: Funeral Mass10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home, 936-825-6448.
STERNADEL, VICTOR, 94, formerly of Schulenburg: Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, interment following at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Schwenke-Baumgarten Funeral Home, 979-743-4151.
ZUNIGA, FRANCES, 39, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 7 p.m. with Rosary recited 7 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
