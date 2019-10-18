BUTLER, CHARMAINE, 51, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GLOMB, DOROTHY, 95, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
GUERRA, GUADALUPE, 92, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
HENDERSON, STEVEN, 60, of Louise: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Hillje, burial following at St. Procopius Cemetery of Louise, Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
HOSEY, ORBIT, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JOHNSON, MARY, 80, of Edna: Viewing 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
MONDAY, ANTHONY, 65, of Victoria: Memorial visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RIGAMONTI, GRACE, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
SEPULVEDA, JOSE, 73, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
VERA, MELISSA, 45, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
WAIDA, LYN, 88, of Wood Hi: Visitation 9 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, Victoria, interment following at Wood Hi Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
