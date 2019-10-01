CASTILLO, MARIA, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DE RODRIGUEZ, ANDREA, 89, of Bloomington: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Philadelphia Pentecostal Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FAUBION, DR. NORMA, 93, of San Angelo: Burial 10 a.m. at Bagdad Cemetery, Leander, Harper Funeral Home, 325-340-1850.
GONZALES, ADELA, 93, of Edna: Visitation 10 – 11 a.m. with Rosary at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, burial following at Latin American Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
HURDLE, BENJAMIN JR., 84, of Victoria: Visitation 12:30 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ROBLES, JAMES, 56, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 6 p.m. with Prayer Service at 6 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
