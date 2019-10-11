COREY, WILLIAM, 54, of Cologne: Visitation 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
DUTCHER, SHARRON, 79, of Ganado: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
ESCOBAR, LUCINDO, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ESCOBEDO, OSCAR, 78, of Victoria: Rosary 8:15 a.m. with Memorial Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GILES, KERRY, 44, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GREEN, L.M., 81, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JOSLYN, WILLIAM, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
SUNIGA, MARY, 61, of Victoria: Visitation 1 – 6:30 p.m. with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
SWOPE, CORINNE, 87, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
TEEL, LARRY, 78, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
VOELKEL, JIMMY, 76, of Nordheim: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.