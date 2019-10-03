BALUSEK, HENRY, 92, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
CAVAZOS, PETRA, 85, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CERNY, ANTON, 90, of Sealy: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church of Sealy, Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel, 979-885-3535.
FINGER, TOM, 66, of Shiner: Memorial service 11 a.m. at UDML Shiner Lutheran Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
LARSON, PEGGY, 80, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Edna, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
MATTHEWS, DEBRA, 62, of Victoria: Memorial service 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MOCZYGEMBA, DALE, 46, of Karnes City: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, interment following at Hobson Cemetery, Rhodes Funeral Home, 830-780-3334.
PARKAN, SHIRLEY, 73, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Catholic Cemetery #4, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
SPENCE, LEROY, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
