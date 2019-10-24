DOMANN, ANNIE, 91, of Yorktown: Visitation 10 – 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
ELIZALDE, STEVE, 77, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, burial 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home Chapel, 361-526-4334.
HEIMANN, KENNETH, 62, of Houston: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton, 979-532-3410.
HERNANDEZ, LUPE, 66, of Bloomington: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
KINSEY, SHARON, 75, of Victoria: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
SUSTR, SAMUEL, 86, of Moulton: Visitation 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Rosary 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 361-596-4631.
WRIGHT, ALICE, 82, of Ganado: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, interment following at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
