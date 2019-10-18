ARCHER, MARY LEE, 80, of Austin: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, Lindale, Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home, Lindale, 903-882-3141.
BUTLER, CHARMAINE, 51, of Victoria: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
CANO, SANTOS, 77, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CUSTER, DARRELL, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 1 – 2 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HOSEY, ORBIT SR., 70, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Palestine Baptist Church, interment following at Garcitas Cemetery, Inez, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LAWRENCE, LORETTA, 96, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MONDAY, ANTHONY, 65, of Victoria: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RIGAMONTI, GRACE, 87, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
VERA, MELISSA, 45, of Yoakum: Graveside service 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
WILSON, VERONICA, 55, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
