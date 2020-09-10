BALAJKA, GLORIA, 80, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Six Mile Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
BROWN, GRACE, 80, of Victoria: Rosary 10:15 a.m. Mass 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Burial to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
BUSTAMANTE, DELFINA, 90, of Nixon: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 12 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, interment following at Nixon Latin American Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel of Nixon, 830-582-1521.
DONNELL, DEBRA, 65, of Hallettsville: Funeral service 10 a.m. at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, West Columbia, burial following at Sweeny Cemetery, Baker Funeral Home, Fort Worth, 979-345-3232.
GUERRA, MARY, 88, of Victoria: Rosary 12:15 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HUDSON, RONALD, 62, of Cuero: Viewing 1 - 5 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JANAK, LILLIE, 88, of Sweet Home: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Sweet Home, Burial 2: 30 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Victoria, Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
JEDLICKA, GEORGIA, 90, of Port Lavaca: Rosary 12:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
KAINER, MARY, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LINNEY, JOSEPH, 88, of Refugio: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
NIEMEIER, ERNELL, 90, of Yorktown: Funeral Service 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, 361-564-2900.
OCHOA, MINNIE, 75, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
RABY, MARY, 82, of Seadrift: Mass 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Interment to follow Seadrift Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RENDON, VICTOR, 74, of Victoria: Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. at The Master’s House Church, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
VILLARREAL, MARY, 53, of Liberty: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
