ANDERSON, JOHN, 83, of Victoria: Graveside service 3 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
BLANTON, MARY, 78, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
DELEON, JULIA, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
DE LOS SANTOS, RODOLFO, 72, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-573-4546.
GRAFE, VIVIAN, 85, of Cuero: Viewing 8 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Rosary 2:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
KOOPMAN, CURTISS, 75, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MARTINEZ, ANITA, 74, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at De La Garza Cemetery, McFaddin, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
