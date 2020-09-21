Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 75F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain likely. Low 69F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.