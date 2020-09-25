ALVARADO, MARIA, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
BUSTAMANTE, MARIA, 73, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CHAMBLESS, MARILYN, 71, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CHUMCHAL, LEONARD, 76, of Yoakum: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, entombment following at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
KASPAR, BERNICE, 88, of Ganado: Visitation 1 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
LEDWIG, EVEREST, 81, of Meyersville: Visitation 5 - 6:30 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
MOZISEK, PATRICK, 72, of Shiner: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
MUELLER, E. MAXINE, 90, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
PENA, GILBERTO, 100, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
PHILLIPS, PEARL, 90, of Lolita: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lolita, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
SCHWARTZ, SAM, 91, of Portland: Visitation 3 - 5 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, Beeville, 361-358-2512.
WEISE, LLOYD, 84, of Weesatche: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, interment following at Weesatche Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
