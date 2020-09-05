ALBRECHT, DOROTHY, 87, of Goliad: Visitation 1 – 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Graveside service 4:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery in Weesatche, Grace Funeral Home, 361-645-3216.
BADE, MARVIN, 88, of Cuero: Funeral service 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Cuero, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
GOEHRING, WILLIE, 84, of Nordheim: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
JACKSON, HOWARD, 85, of Sugarland: Visitation 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero, Funeral service 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LANGLEY, BRENDA, 63, of Victoria: Memorial service 4 – 8 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PORRAS, JESSE, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 8:45 a.m. Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows. Graveside to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley, Tx, Angel Lucy’sFuneral Home, 361-575-3212.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.