BRYANT, ROSA, 93, of Port O’Connor: Memorial Mass 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Port O’Connor, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
CORNELIUS, SIMON, 95, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
DELEON, HENRY, 38, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Cathedral Center of Our Lady of Victory, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
HIGDON, SHANE, 39, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
JONES, SAMUEL, 56, of Cuero: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Lifeway Baptist Church, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MADALA, AUGUST, 88, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at S.P.J.S.T. Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
MENDOZA, JUANITA, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
OLSOVSKY, VALERIE, 87, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at The Cathedral Center of Our Lady of Victory, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SCHULZE, EDWARD, 78, of Palacios: Visitation 9 a.m. with chapel service at 10 a.m. at Living Word Church of Palacios, burial following at Palacios Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
TENNISON, ALICE, 94, of Point Comfort: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
