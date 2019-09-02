DAVILA, MAXINE, 96, of Victoria: Visitation 5-9 p.m. with Prayer Service beginning 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
JARZOMBEK, RUDOLPH, 89, of Victoria: Rosary recited 10 a.m. with funeral service beginning 10:30 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at MemoryGardensCemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MURRAY, DAVID, 72, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
RESSMAN, SHARON, 76, of Woodsboro: Visitation 6-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
