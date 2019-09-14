COBB, A.D., 68, of Beeville: Celebration of Life 5 – 7 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 361-358-2512.
COLE, MARY LOU, 71, of Goliad: Visitation 2 – 4 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
FOSSLER, INGRID, 73, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home, interment following at Karnes City Cemetery, Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City, 830-780-3334.
FRICKE, LAURA, 81, of Port Lavaca: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
GARCIA, MARTINA, 60, of Wharton: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, burial following at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton Funeral Home, 979-532-3410.
JONES, DONALD, 80, of Victoria: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
NORRIS, DENNIS, 85, of Lolita: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, burial following at Lolita Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
OLLE, JOE, 93, of Refugio: Funeral service 10 a.m. with graveside service immediately following at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
OPELA, BOB, 75, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
REYES, RITA, 83, formerly of LaSalle: Visitation 2 – 4 p.m. with Rosary at 4 p.m. and prayer service following at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
