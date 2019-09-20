DOUGLAS, BOBBY, 97, of Little Rock, Arkansas: Funeral service 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. with chapel service at 1:30 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
ENTERLINE, MICHELLE, 40, of Magnolia: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Wildwood Methodist Church of Magnolia, burial 3 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Klein Funeral Home, 281-252-3428.
HERNANDEZ, LOUISE, 36, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
QUINTERRO, REFUGIA, 83, of Cuero: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MARTIN, KIRBY, 69, of Magnolia Beach: Visitation 1 – 2 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
MOZISEK, KEVIN, 42, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
PENA, JOE, 65, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
VILLALOBOS, YOLANDA, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 9 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
VOELKEL, CURTIS, 69, of Nordheim: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
