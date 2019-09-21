ANDERSON, ROY, 74, of Victoria: Visitation 2 – 3 p.m. with memorial service at 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FREDERICK, SHIRLEY, 81, of Victoria: Visitation 10 – 11 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
HORECKA, EDNA, 90, of Hallettsville: Visitation 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
JANKE, CARROLL, 70, of Inez: Visitation 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with chapel service beginning 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MOZISEK, KEVIN, 42, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
NELSON, CHARLENE, 90, of Seguin: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Goetz Funeral Home, 830-379-2313.
ROEBEN, META, 99, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
VILLALOBOS, YOLANDA, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with prayer service at 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
VOELKEL, CURTIS, 69, of Nordheim: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, burial following at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
WHITE, OPAL, 93, of Goliad: Celebration of Life 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Family Life Center Annex of First United Methodist Church, Grace Funeral Home – Goliad, 361-645-3216.
