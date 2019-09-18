BERGER, ALLAN SR., 91, of Port O’Connor: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
ENTERLINE, MICHELLE, 40, of Magnolia: Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home, 281-252-3428.
HERNANDEZ, LOUISE, 36, of Victoria: Visitation 6-8 p.m. with Rosary beginning 7 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
KELLEY, ROSALEE, 80, of Yoakum: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, burial at Ebenezer Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
PENA, JOE, 65, of Refugio: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
QUINTERRO, REFUGIA, 83, of Cuero: Visitation 5-7 p.m. with Rosary beginning 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
RUIZ, EVA CHAPA, 96, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Guadalupe Cemetery, Mission Valley, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SCHILLER, MURRAY, 75, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
