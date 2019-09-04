BANDA, CONSUELO, 85, of Cuero: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
BOLTZ, MARY, 89, of Victoria: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, entombment following at St. Joseph Mausoleum, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DAVILA, MAXINE, 96, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Prayer Service at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, burial following at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MANUEL, CHARLOTTE, 86, of Weimar: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
OCHOA, ELOJIA, 69, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
RESSMAN, SHARON, 76, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery of Refugio, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
WIELAND, HELEN, 100, of Yorktown: Visitation 10 - 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
