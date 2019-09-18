BERGER, ALLAN SR., 91, of Port O’Connor: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HOLSEY, RONAL, 76, of Katy: Visitation 9 – 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
KELLEY, ROSALEE, 80, of Yoakum: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
MCGILL, WILMA, 88, of Victoria: Funeral service 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RENDON, PETRA, 95, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
RUIZ, EVA CHAPA, 96, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SCHILLER, MURRAY, 75, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
