BOWLES, JAMES, 72, of Hitchcock: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca, Hayes Funeral Home, 409-925-3501.
HIGDON, SHANE, 39, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
JANAK, ELIZABETH, 76, of Sweet Home: Visitation 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, graveside service following at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
JONES, SAMUEL, 56, of Cuero: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Lifeway Baptist Church, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MENDOZA, JUANITA, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SMITH, JOYCE, 82, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 12 – 1:30 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
TENNISON, ALICE, 94, of Point Comfort: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, burial 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
