CLEMONS, JEREMIAH, 16, of Bloomington: Memorial service 4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bloomington, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
DIEBEL, ROLAND, 102, of Weesatche: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, interment following at St. Andrew's Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
FIKAC, ANTHONY, 65, of Victoria: Visitation 8 a.m. with Rosary at 9 a.m. and funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inez, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
FIKAC, KENNETH, 73, of Inez: Visitation 8 a.m. with Rosary at 9 a.m. and funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
FLORES, BEATRIZ, 90, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Holy Trinity, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MILNER, GEORGIA, 99, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, burial following at Nixon Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel of Nixon, 830-582-1521.
FRATER, BEVERLY, 69, of Victoria: Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Palestine Baptist Church, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
SCHROETER, VERLINE, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SCHROLLER, DOLORES, 87, of Victoria: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SMALL, RUDOLPH, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 8 - 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WIESNER, GLENN, 62, of El Campo: Visitation 10:30 a.m. with Rosary at 11 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, burial following at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
