Friday, September 4, 2020
BADE, MARVIN, 88, of Cuero: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
BUNNELL, JOHN, 95, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
GOEHRING, WILLIE, 84, of Nordheim: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
MARTINEZ, ANITA, 62, of Goliad: Visitation 12 – 4 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home,361-645-3216.
MARTINEZ, CATHERIN “KATIE”, 86, of Victoria: Service 9 a.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
PORRAS, JESSE, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. Rosary 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
RODRIGUEZ, GUADALUPE JR., 74, of Victoria: Rosary 12:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
