ESPINOZA, MARY A., 84, of Victoria: Rosary 12:15 p.m. Funeral mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
GONZALES, CRISELDA ARRIAGA, 69, of Placedo: Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Burial in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
MARTINEZ, RACHEL CANO, 75, of Victoria: Visitation 3 p.m. Prayer Service 7 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
REYNOLDS, CADEN JASE, of Nordheim: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
