FOREMAN, LEONISE, 98, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 – 6 p.m. Rosary 6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HARRELL JR., GLADNEY, 87, of Yoakum: Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
HARTMAN, ELORINE FRIEDRICHS, 95, of Arneckeville: Visitation 2 p.m. Funeral Service 3 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Interment to follow at Zion Evangelical Lutheram Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JANSSEN, WILLIAM GUS, 85, of Edna: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
MARTINEZ, RACHEL CANO, 75, of Victoria: Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Iglesia Pentecostal Unida, Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
REYNOLDS, CADEN JASE, of Nordheim: Graveside Services 2 p.m. at the Nordheim Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SKOPAL, BENNY JOE, 72, of Victoria: Graveside Services 12 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Celebration of Life Memorial 3 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WARZECHA, DAWN SANDRA, 88, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.