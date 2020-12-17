FOREMAN, LEONISE, 98, of Port Lavaca: Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Victoria, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HARRELL JR., GLADNEY, 87, of Yoakum: Rosary 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Entombment to follow at Yoakum Restland Mausoleum, Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
HILL, DYLAN BRYAN, 57, of Victoria: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, Graveside Service 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
JANSSEN, WILLIAM GUS, 85, of Edna: Funeral Service10 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, Burial to follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Hillje, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
STANCIK, WAYNE MORRIS, 70, of Inez: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, 361-782-2221.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.