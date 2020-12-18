CARDENAS, DOMINGA OLGUIN, 80, of Cuero: Visitation 8:30 a.m. Rosary 10 a.m. Funeral mass 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
CLIFTON, RANDALL LEE, 64, of Victoria: Interment 10 a.m at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GARCIA, LUCIA M., 89, of Baytown: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MASARIK, CLIFFORD, 93, of Seadrift: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Rosary to follow at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
SANCHEZ, PEDRO PETE, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 4 – 7 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home,361-573-2777.
STANCIK, WAYNE MORRIS, 70, of Inez: Memorial Service 11 a.m. at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, 361-782-2221.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.