BROWN, PAT., 89, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CERVANTES, COLLEEN, 38, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
JASO, APOLONIO REYNOL, 82, of Refugio: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home Chapel, 361-526-4334.
KNEBEL, IRENE, 79, of Hallettsville: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 11 a.m. at and funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, entombment at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
LAAS, LANELLE, 91, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Salem Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MORENO, DAKOTA, 24, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ROSALES, FELIPE, 90, of Runge: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Victoria, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
YANTA, VICTOR, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.