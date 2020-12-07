GARIBAY, HELEN, 88, of Cuero: Visitation 1 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
JANAK, BRANDON, 35, of El Campo: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Nada, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
KOOP, JOHN, 78, of Port Alto: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Red Bluff Cemetery, Lolita, Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
LUNA, JOHNNIE, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 12 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at San Noble Cemetery, Fannin, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MARTINEZ, MARIA, 71, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at DeLaGarza Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-573-4546.
