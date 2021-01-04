ARNOT, ROY, 96, of Victoria: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GARCIA, ADELA MARIE, 50, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Services 1 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
MUNGIA, IRENIA (IRENE), 89, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, 361-564-2277.
THIELE, ZELLA ANN, 96, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
TUTTLE, NORMA, 84, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, graveside service 2 p.m. at Blanconia Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
