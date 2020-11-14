APARICIO, ROSE, 98, of San Antonio: Visitation 10:30 a.m. with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church of Palacios, interment following at Palacios Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
BORDEN, RIKKI, 76, of Edna: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutherna Church of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
GARCIA, ANASTACIO, 89, of Baytown: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, burial following at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
GREEN, LAMETRIA, 42 of Refugio: Service 1 p.m. at Padilla Hall, Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
GREEN, DR. REV. ALTON, 89, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Beeville Memorial Park, Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, Beeville, 361-358-2512.
MARTIN, MADELINE, 96, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
