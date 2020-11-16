CORNISH, CHRISTOPHER, 49, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Service 1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Graveside service and Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LAURENCE, ALLAN, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
PLUME, JO, 101 of Yoakum: Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
ROBERTSON, DWIGHT, 87, of Victoria: Graveside service 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
SEIDENBERGER, DANIEL, 90, of Shiner: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial at Shiner Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
