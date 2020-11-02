FINCH, FREDDIE, 75, of Manor: Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church of Gonzales, burila following at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home, Elgin, 512-281-2340.
HENCERLING, ANNA MARIE, 85, of Inez: Visitation 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Rosary 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Inez, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HERNANDEZ, EUGENE M., 82, of Edna: Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, burial following at Latin American Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
REES, JANELLE, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SPIES, BERNADETTE, 95, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
