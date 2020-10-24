Saturday, October 24, 2020
BECK, GRACE, 83, of Victoria: Memorial service 10 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
EBROM, BENEDICT, 84, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Interment to follow at Westhoff Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
FRIC, DAVID, 70, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LISERIO, ANTONIO, 81, of Bloomington: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, burial following at San Jose Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
WEBB, BOBBIE, 83, of Gordon: Graveside service 3 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
